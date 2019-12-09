UrduPoint.com
WADA Says Unaware Whether Russia Still Has Raw Data From Moscow Lab

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:03 PM

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is unaware whether Russia still possesses raw data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, but if it does, it has to hand it over to the agency, Gunter Younger, the director of intelligence and investigations for the WADA, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is unaware whether Russia still possesses raw data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, but if it does, it has to hand it over to the agency, Gunter Younger, the director of intelligence and investigations for the WADA, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee banned Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games for four years. WADA decided to admit to the next Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as to world championships, only "clean" athletes from Russia who will compete without national flag and anthem. Russia would also lose for four years the right to host major international sporting events or bid to host them.

At a press conference, Younger was asked whether the authentic database from the Moscow lab still existed or had been destroyed by Russia.

"The objective of our task was to get the raw data because this is Primary evidence for all the cases," Younger said.

"When we went there and extracted the data, we realized that the raw data was deleted so we could not extract the data that we needed for our cases. So when we talk about authentic data, we still don't know where they are, whether they have still some[thing] from the raw data. But if they have raw data, they should hand over them, and then we can check," he added.

