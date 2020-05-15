WADA Says Will Decide on Moscow Anti-Doping Lab Data Manipulations Case Before Tokyo Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will decide on the case of manipulations with the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory before the start of Olympic Games in Tokyo, WADA said on Friday.

This decision was made at a meeting of WADA Executive Committee, which took place on Friday.

"Now that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed, WADA is confident that a decision will be available well in advance of the Games in 2021," the organization said.

The re-analysis of samples from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in 2014 and 2019 revealed four more suspicious cases, WADA said.

"WADA's Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Director, Gunter Younger, also updated members on 'Operation LIMS'. As the Agency communicated on 30 April, WADA I&I has completed its investigation of 298 Russian athletes that it targeted as part of 'Operation LIMS' and has provided detailed case packages to a total of 28 ADOs. Meanwhile, The re-analysis program of samples collected from the Moscow Laboratory continues with a total of 61 adverse analytical findings (four more than the number communicated on 30 April) having been uncovered so far," it said.