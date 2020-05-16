UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Says Will Decide On Moscow Anti-Doping Lab Data Manipulations Case Before Tokyo Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:01 AM

WADA Says Will Decide on Moscow Anti-Doping Lab Data Manipulations Case Before Tokyo Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will decide on the case of manipulations with the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory before the start of Olympic Games in Tokyo, WADA said on Friday.

This decision was made at a meeting of WADA Executive Committee, which took place on Friday.

"Now that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed, WADA is confident that a decision will be available well in advance of the Games in 2021," the organization said.

The re-analysis of samples from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in 2014 and 2019 revealed four more suspicious cases, WADA said.

"WADA's Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Director, Gunter Younger, also updated members on 'Operation LIMS'. As the Agency communicated on 30 April, WADA I&I has completed its investigation of 298 Russian athletes that it targeted as part of 'Operation LIMS' and has provided detailed case packages to a total of 28 ADOs. Meanwhile, The re-analysis program of samples collected from the Moscow Laboratory continues with a total of 61 adverse analytical findings (four more than the number communicated on 30 April) having been uncovered so far," it said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Tokyo April 2019 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

5 minutes ago

Fine Rs 4.8 mln imposed on 1180 profiteers

3 minutes ago

Israelis stranded in Morocco by coronavirus reach ..

3 minutes ago

WHO to Launch Platform for Sharing Data on Tools t ..

3 minutes ago

Centre to play its full part for uplift of Sindh: ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 gamblers

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.