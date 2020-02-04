WADA Says Would Like CAS Hearings on RUSADA Dispute to Be Public

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it had submitted a request to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the hearing on the dispute involving the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be held in public.

"Today, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) submitted a formal request to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the hearing to resolve the dispute related to the non-compliance case against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be held in public," WADA said in a press release.

"WADA's investigations on Russia, and this latest case of non-compliance, have generated huge interest around the world. It is WADA's view - and that of many of our stakeholders - that this dispute at CAS should be held in a public forum to ensure that everybody understands the process and hears the arguments," WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said.