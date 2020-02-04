UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Says Would Like CAS Hearings On RUSADA Dispute To Be Public

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

WADA Says Would Like CAS Hearings on RUSADA Dispute to Be Public

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it had submitted a request to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the hearing on the dispute involving the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be held in public.

"Today, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) submitted a formal request to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the hearing to resolve the dispute related to the non-compliance case against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be held in public," WADA said in a press release.

"WADA's investigations on Russia, and this latest case of non-compliance, have generated huge interest around the world. It is WADA's view - and that of many of our stakeholders - that this dispute at CAS should be held in a public forum to ensure that everybody understands the process and hears the arguments," WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said.

Related Topics

Hearing World Russia Court

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

2 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

3 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

3 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.