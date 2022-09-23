WADA Temporarily Excuses Ukrainian Anti-Doping Center for Non-Conformity With Code

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday decided to temporarily excuse the National Anti-Doping Center of Ukraine (NADC) for non-conformity with the Anti-Doping Code.

The committee specified that such decision was made due to force majeure following the start of the hostilities in Ukraine.

"This approach is in line with Article 8.4.3 of the ISCCS (International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories). WADA will continue to monitor the situation and the CRC (Compliance Review Committee) will reassess the case once force majeure no longer applies.

The ExCo was informed also that the individuals identified in WADA's report outlining the non-conformities in Ukraine are no longer involved in the NADC," the committee said in a statement.

In October, WADA said that an investigation launched in 2019, known as "Operation Hercules," found evidence that the NADC has been conducting unwarranted advance sample collection from athletes upon prior notice.