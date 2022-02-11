WADA to Lodge Appeal With CAS in Case of Valieva

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it plans to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) decision to lift the temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it plans to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) decision to lift the temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) wishes to confirm that it intends to lodge an appeal with the ... CAS in relation to the anti-doping case involving a Russian Olympic Committee figure skater who tested positive for a prohibited substance in an event prior to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing," WADA said in a statement, adding that it has a right to "appeal the decision" of RUSADA on lifting the provision suspensions.