UrduPoint.com

WADA To Lodge Appeal With CAS In Case Of Valieva

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2022 | 04:17 PM

WADA to Lodge Appeal With CAS in Case of Valieva

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it plans to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) decision to lift the temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it plans to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) decision to lift the temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) wishes to confirm that it intends to lodge an appeal with the ... CAS in relation to the anti-doping case involving a Russian Olympic Committee figure skater who tested positive for a prohibited substance in an event prior to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing," WADA said in a statement, adding that it has a right to "appeal the decision" of RUSADA on lifting the provision suspensions.

Related Topics

World Russia Beijing Olympics Event Court

Recent Stories

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tyi ..

PM Imran congratulates Aamir Liaqat Hussain on tying knot

21 minutes ago
 10 more schools closed in Mardan

10 more schools closed in Mardan

2 minutes ago
 DC bans arms display in Mardan

DC bans arms display in Mardan

2 minutes ago
 China's sacred mountain home to 359 species of wil ..

China's sacred mountain home to 359 species of wild birds

2 minutes ago
 Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misa ..

Army Chief vows to respond befittingly to any misadventure

38 minutes ago
 DPR Head Not Excluding Kiev's Attack in Donbas Ami ..

DPR Head Not Excluding Kiev's Attack in Donbas Amid Calls on US Citizens to Leav ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>