UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA To Pay Sri Lankan Cricketer $500,000 Compensation For False Positive Test - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

WADA to Pay Sri Lankan Cricketer $500,000 Compensation for False Positive Test - Reports

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to pay Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Perera $500,000 in compensation after he was wrongfully banned for a doping violation, Sri Lanka's The Island newspaper reports, citing the head of the country's cricket federation Thilanga Sumathipala

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to pay Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Perera $500,000 in compensation after he was wrongfully banned for a doping violation, Sri Lanka's The Island newspaper reports, citing the head of the country's cricket federation Thilanga Sumathipala.

According to the newspaper, Perera was suspended by cricket's governing body, the International Cricket Council, in December 2015 after a Qatar-based laboratory found a banned substance in his urine. This was later found to be a false positive, and the charges were dropped after the sample was tested again in Paris in May 2016.

Negotiations between WADA and Perera's legal team are in the final stages, the newspaper reported, but the compensation figure will reflect both the personal damages incurred by the player, as well as the costs to Sri Lanka's national cricket board.

Perera has played in a total of 18 test matches and 101 one-day internationals for Sri Lanka since making his national team debut in 2013.

In July, French footballer Mamadou Sakho launched a $17 million lawsuit against WADA for a drugs test error that saw the then-Liverpool defender banned for 30 days in 2016 for testing positive for a fat-burning substance. Sakho was later cleared by UEFA's disciplinary board, which found that the substance was in fact not banned by WADA.

Related Topics

Cricket World Sri Lanka Drugs Paris May July December 2016 2015 Million

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

1 hour ago

Convicts on roof, fatalities as Italy jails protes ..

6 minutes ago

IMF calls for 'substantial' stimulus, coordination ..

6 minutes ago

England's Marler cited after Six Nations groping i ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitates Afghan Presi ..

6 minutes ago

7 police officers transferred

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.