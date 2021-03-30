WADA to Probe All Leads During Investigation Into UK Anti-Doping Agency - Representative

Investigators from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) "will go where the evidence leads them" during their probe into UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) following media reports that the UK-based agency allowed the national cycling governing body, British Cycling, to conduct its own private inquest after a rider tested positive for a banned substance in 2010, a WADA senior communications manager told Sputnik, adding that there was no timeframe for the agency to present its findings

In a written response, the WADA spokesman confirmed that WADA's Intelligence and Investigations Department was seeking information from UKAD regarding the matter, adding that investigators would follow all available leads.

"It is not possible to say how long it will take or what the outcome might be. The investigators will go where the evidence leads them," the spokesman said.

The UK's Mail on Sunday newspaper first reported that UKAD had been placed under formal investigation by WADA this past weekend.

According to the newspaper, UKAD allowed British Cycling to conduct its own enquiries after a UK rider's sample taken in 2010 contained irregular levels of nandrolone, a banned steroid.

The Team GB cycling team won a total of 12 medals, including eight golds, at the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games. No other nation won more than a single cycling gold medal.