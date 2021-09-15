UrduPoint.com

WADA To Review Ban On Cannabis After US Athlete Missed Olympics For Use Of Substance

Muhammad Rameez 43 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 08:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) pledged to review its designation of cannabis as a banned substance for athletes in response to public appeals after the suspension of American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson from the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive cannabis test.

"Following receipt of requests from a number of stakeholders, the ExCo (WADA Executive Committee) endorsed the decision of the List Expert Advisory Group to initiate in 2022 a scientific review of the status of cannabis.

Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022," the agency said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Richardson, 21, who was expected to show good results in the 100 meter (0.06 mile) competition, was excluded from the Olympic Games in June after traces of cannabis were found in her body.

The athlete admitted to having used the substance while mourning her mother's death. The confession prompted a wave of sympathy.

