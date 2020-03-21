UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Updates Anti-Doping Guidance In Light Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:40 AM

WADA Updates Anti-Doping Guidance in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) released an updated guidance for anti-doping organizations (ADO) in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The updated ADO guidance covers a number of areas that may be affected by COVID-19, including the provision of whereabouts information, sample collection and transport to laboratories, sample analysis, education programs, investigations, result management, therapeutic use exemptions, compliance and other activities and obligations covered by the World Anti-Doping Program," the organization said.

Another document, which will address some specific issues raised by athletes, will be published next week, it said.

"WADA has developed this guidance in collaboration with, and with the support of ADOs and other key stakeholders, understanding that these are difficult times for sport. ADOs must, in the first instance, follow the directives and advice of their respective governments and health authorities in order to play their part in preventing the further spread of the virus," WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said.

The organization's top concern is the health of athletes and anti-doping system workers, Niggli added.

The coronavirus pandemic has already affected many sporting events across the globe, forcing organizers either to reschedule or to hold them behind closed doors.

Related Topics

World Education May Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 March 2020

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

8 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

9 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

10 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.