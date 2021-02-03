UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Will Not Appeal CAS Ruling On Dispute With RUSADA

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

WADA Will Not Appeal CAS Ruling on Dispute With RUSADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday it had decided not to appeal against the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

On December 17, 2020, CAS published a decision on the dispute between WADA and RUSADA, in fact, easing WADA's sanctions against Russian sports. According to the decision of the CAS, Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the national flag until December 16, 2022.

In January, the motivation part of the CAS decision on the dispute was published on 186 pages.

"Following the passing of the deadline to appeal the December 2020 decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which ruled in favor of WADA and declared RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, WADA confirms that it did not appeal the CAS decision to the Swiss Federal Tribunal," the statement says.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia January December 2020 Court

Recent Stories

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

5 minutes ago

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

2 hours ago

Government strongly believed in the media freedom ..

41 minutes ago

3 dacoits killed in encounter

41 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister says Capt Sir Tom Moore was 'bea ..

41 minutes ago

LCCI demands withdrawal of recent hike in POL pric ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.