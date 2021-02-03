WADA Will Not Appeal CAS Ruling on Dispute With RUSADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday it had decided not to appeal against the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a dispute with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

On December 17, 2020, CAS published a decision on the dispute between WADA and RUSADA, in fact, easing WADA's sanctions against Russian sports. According to the decision of the CAS, Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the national flag until December 16, 2022.

In January, the motivation part of the CAS decision on the dispute was published on 186 pages.

"Following the passing of the deadline to appeal the December 2020 decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which ruled in favor of WADA and declared RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, WADA confirms that it did not appeal the CAS decision to the Swiss Federal Tribunal," the statement says.