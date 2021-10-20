UrduPoint.com

WADA Will Not Sanction UKAD, British Cycling For Anti-Doping Rule Violations

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

WADA Will Not Sanction UKAD, British Cycling for Anti-Doping Rule Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA's) independent Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Department has found an anti-doping rule violation by the United Kingdom Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) and the British Cycling Federation (British Cycling), but will not impose any sanctions against these organizations, according to the WADA said in a press release.

An investigation into allegations found that in 2011, United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) allowed British Cycling to analyze samples from athletes in private, using a non-WADA accredited laboratory, for the purposes of screening for a prohibited substance.

The WADA I&I investigation, known as Operation Echo, was launched in March 2021, when British media reported that UKAD had allowed British Cycling to analyze samples from athletes in private, using a non-WADA accredited laboratory, to screen for a prohibited substance after traces of the banned anabolic steroid were found in an unnamed athlete's blood sample.

"'Operation Echo' confirmed that in February 2011, as part of a study into potential contamination of supplements, British Cycling collected samples from elite riders and screened these samples for the androgen and anabolic steroid, nandrolone. Contrary to the rules laid down by the World Anti-Doping Code and the relevant International Standard, the samples were collected by British Cycling staff rather than doping control officers, analyzed by a non-WADA-accredited laboratory, and provided by the athletes on the basis that UKAD would never know the results," WADA said in a press release.

WADA also noted that "the samples could be collected and analyzed at a non-WADA-accredited laboratory."

The agency did not impose any sanctions against UKAD, since the employees involved in the events of 2011 no longer work there, and UKAD has already taken measures to avoid a repeat occurrence. During the investigation, British Cycling and UKAD provided WADA with full cooperation and transparency.

Related Topics

World Cycling United Kingdom February March Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

21 minutes ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

2 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

2 hours ago
 UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and ..

UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Governm ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showc ..

Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showcases digitalization progress a ..

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed participates in Global Investment ..

Hamed bin Zayed participates in Global Investment Summit in UK

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.