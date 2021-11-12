Wade believes catch-dropping by Hassan Ali isn’t  only reason to victory

(@FahadShabbir)

The Australian batsman who led his team to victory says that he felt that the game was turning in their favor when they needed 12 or may be 14 runs to win the match against Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2021) Australian wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade said that he felt that it was not Hassan Ali’s dropping his catch that led them to win the match in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup.

Wade believed that Australian team was in a good position at the time when it happened.

His statement comes at the moment when Hassan Ali was being targeted for failure in the second semi final for dropping catch of Matthew Wade.

Wade scored 41 runs off 17 balls to led his team to victory against Pakistan at Dubai International stadium on Thursday.

But many Pakistanis believed that Matthew hit three consecutive sixes to bag the victory for the team after Hassan Ali dropped his catch.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram and many others stood by the Pakistani team after loss against Australia.

“I felt like game was starting to swing in our favour at that stage anyway,” said Matthew during an interview to a news organization on Friday.

He said, “ I think we needed 12 or something, 14 maybe at that stage. I felt like the game was starting to come in their favour,”.

“I think by the time that the catch drop went down I was pretty confident we were in a really good position to get the runs. If that had happened three or four overs before hand, that would dictate the outcome of the game a little bit more,” Wade added.