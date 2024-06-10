Open Menu

Wade Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2024 | 08:07 PM

Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Australia player Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Australia player Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Wade was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Wade’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, said a press release.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia’s innings.

Wade played a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid back to the bowler but expected it to be called a ‘dead ball’ by the umpire. When it wasn’t, Wade then argued with the umpires over the decision.

Wade admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Joel Wilson, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madangopal levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Related Topics

Hearing T20 World ICC Australia Rashid Barbados Joel Wilson From

Recent Stories

Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's F ..

Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's Fashion Statement

25 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat first against Bangladesh

27 minutes ago
 European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil

European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil

37 seconds ago
 Petrol price may go up at end of this week: Source ..

Petrol price may go up at end of this week: Sources

57 minutes ago
 Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorw ..

Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway

1 hour ago
 2 suspects killed in encounter

2 suspects killed in encounter

1 hour ago
Three-day international summit on Higher Education ..

Three-day international summit on Higher Education inaugurated

1 hour ago
 Police arrest two for smuggling gutka

Police arrest two for smuggling gutka

1 hour ago
 Classical music event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' hel ..

Classical music event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' held at PAC

1 hour ago
 IIUI organises future leaders training program

IIUI organises future leaders training program

1 hour ago
 KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting ..

KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting innovative projects in Sindh ..

1 hour ago
 Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Heart ..

Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Hearth Foundation, reviews faciliti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports