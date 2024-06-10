Wade Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2024 | 08:07 PM
Australia player Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Australia player Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.
Wade was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Wade’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, said a press release.
The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia’s innings.
Wade played a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid back to the bowler but expected it to be called a ‘dead ball’ by the umpire. When it wasn’t, Wade then argued with the umpires over the decision.
Wade admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Joel Wilson, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madangopal levelled the charge.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Recent Stories
Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's Fashion Statement
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat first against Bangladesh
European stocks, euro stumble on EU vote turmoil
Petrol price may go up at end of this week: Sources
Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway
2 suspects killed in encounter
Three-day international summit on Higher Education inaugurated
Police arrest two for smuggling gutka
Classical music event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' held at PAC
IIUI organises future leaders training program
KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting innovative projects in Sindh ..
Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Hearth Foundation, reviews faciliti ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat first against Bangladesh27 minutes ago
-
Fans get 8 months jail for racism targeting Real Madrid's Vinicius1 hour ago
-
Tom Curry back in England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand2 hours ago
-
We are still in the World Cup: Gary Kirsten2 hours ago
-
Rania, Hadia, Manahil & Sadia enter into semi-final in U17 Girls Squash2 hours ago
-
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid3 hours ago
-
Pakistan team's departure to Tajikistan delayed due to technical issue****CORRECTION****3 hours ago
-
Balochistan, Punjab victorious in Blind Cricket T-20 League matches4 hours ago
-
Pak football team reach Tajikistan for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers5 hours ago
-
Ex-cricketers disappointed on Pakistan’s defeat5 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today6 hours ago