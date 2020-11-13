Wahab appreciates Paf du Pessis ahead of PSL’s remaining matches

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi Captain Wahab Riaz appreciated South Africa’s batsman Faf du Pessis ahead of Pakistan Super Leagues’ (PSL) remaining four matches on Friday.

“FAf du Pessis is a full package,” said Wahab Riaz while talking on a tv about upcoming matches of PSL.

Pakistan Super League’ (PSL) remaining matches will be played from Nov 14 (tomorrow) in Karachi.

However, these matches will be played without spectators and fans in ground in Karachi Stadium.

“Faf is an amazing player who led South Africa team will help us in remaining matches of PSL,” said Wahab Riaz, adding that he was a complete package for his team.

“We are going on the right track and hopefully we can win against Lahore Qalandars,” he said. “Qalandars are strong in batting and bowling, and therefore, they are not easy target,” Wahab said further.

Peshawar Zalmi won four out of 10 matches.

Riaz also heaped praise on youngster Haider Ali and his aggressive approach with the bat.