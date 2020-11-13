UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wahab Appreciates Paf Du Pessis Ahead Of PSL’s Remaining Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Wahab appreciates Paf du Pessis ahead of PSL’s remaining matches

Wahab Riaz who is Captain of  Peshawar Zalmi calls Paf du Pessis a “full package” for PSL.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi Captain Wahab Riaz appreciated South Africa’s batsman Faf du Pessis ahead of Pakistan Super Leagues’ (PSL) remaining four matches on Friday.

“FAf du Pessis is a full package,” said Wahab Riaz while talking on a tv about upcoming matches of PSL.

Pakistan Super League’ (PSL) remaining matches will be played from Nov 14 (tomorrow) in Karachi.

However, these matches will be played without spectators and fans in ground in Karachi Stadium.

“Faf is an amazing player who led South Africa team will help us in remaining matches of PSL,” said Wahab Riaz, adding that he was a complete package for his team.

“We are going on the right track and hopefully we can win against Lahore Qalandars,” he said. “Qalandars are strong in batting and bowling, and therefore, they are not easy target,” Wahab said further.

Peshawar Zalmi won four out of 10 matches.

Riaz also heaped praise on youngster Haider Ali and his aggressive approach with the bat.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Super League South Africa Lahore Qalandars Wahab Riaz TV From Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Russia's Zakharova Criticizes Lithuania's Suspensi ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister's Senior Adviser to Resign by Ye ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines reports 1,902 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Senior Terrorist Eliminated by French Army in Mali ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.