Wahab inspects under-construction Sports Medicine Clinic, mosque project

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz inspected Sports board Punjab's first-ever under-construction Sports Medicine Clinic and mosque here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

He was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, former Test skipper Salman Butt, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza during his inspection visit. Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza gave a thorough briefing about the Sports Medicine Clinic.

Wahab Riaz directed the officials concerned to complete the Sports Medicine Clinic and mosque as early as possible. "Definitely, it will be a great facility for all players and sports persons. Renowned health experts and other medical officers will be there for quality treatment of all male and female athletes, who get injuries before, during and after sports competitions," he added.

The CM adviser said the basic purpose of Sports Medicine Centre is to provide the best health facilities to Pakistan's top athletes and ensure fully fit players for big sports events. "Now our players belonging to different games will have services of top sports physicians, orthopedic surgeons and nutritionists to cure their different diseases and ailments," he maintained.

Salman Butt said the Centre would be a valuable facility for all members of the sports community. "Now all players belonging to all sports disciplines will be able to get a top standard treatment for their sports injuries and other health issues at Nishtar Park Sports Complex," he added.