UrduPoint.com

Wahab Inspects Under-construction Sports Medicine Clinic, Mosque Project

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 15, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Wahab inspects under-construction Sports Medicine Clinic, mosque project

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz inspected Sports Board Punjab's first-ever under-construction Sports Medicine Clinic and mosque here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz inspected Sports board Punjab's first-ever under-construction Sports Medicine Clinic and mosque here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

He was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, former Test skipper Salman Butt, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza during his inspection visit. Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza gave a thorough briefing about the Sports Medicine Clinic.

Wahab Riaz directed the officials concerned to complete the Sports Medicine Clinic and mosque as early as possible. "Definitely, it will be a great facility for all players and sports persons. Renowned health experts and other medical officers will be there for quality treatment of all male and female athletes, who get injuries before, during and after sports competitions," he added.

The CM adviser said the basic purpose of Sports Medicine Centre is to provide the best health facilities to Pakistan's top athletes and ensure fully fit players for big sports events. "Now our players belonging to different games will have services of top sports physicians, orthopedic surgeons and nutritionists to cure their different diseases and ailments," he maintained.

Salman Butt said the Centre would be a valuable facility for all members of the sports community. "Now all players belonging to all sports disciplines will be able to get a top standard treatment for their sports injuries and other health issues at Nishtar Park Sports Complex," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Cure Male Wahab Riaz Mosque All Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation effort ..

UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation efforts to ensure economic stability

22 minutes ago
 BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

35 minutes ago
 Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top p ..

Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top priority: PHC CJ

33 minutes ago
 China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 ..

China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 : report

33 minutes ago
 Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

33 minutes ago
 Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various dep ..

Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various departments

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.