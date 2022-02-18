Wahab Riaz becomes first bowler to take 100 PSL wickets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has become the first bowler in the so far history of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to capture 100 wickets.

No bowler in the event has claimed even to total number of 80 wickets.

Hasan Ali is the second leading wicket-taker in PSL with 78 scalps to his name, followed by Shadab Khan (63), and Shaheen Shah Afridi (61).

Zalmi skipper's hundredth wicket came during his team's match against Islamabad United here on Thursday night when Wahab dismissed Danish Aziz for a golden duck.