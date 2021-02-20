Wahab Riaz, Darren Sammy break COVID-19 protocols by meeting Javed Afridi: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper Wahab Riaz and Head Coach Darren Sammy went out of the bio-secure bubble and met the team owner Javed Afridi, the reliable sources said on Saturday.

Both Wahab Riaz and Darren Sammy went into isolation after breaking COVID-19 protocols.

The sources said that Wahab and Sammy had committed mistake by meeting team owner Javed Afiri during their practice session on Friday evening.

“There is possibility that both player and head coach didn’t know that he [Javed Afridi] was not part of the bubble which is why it may be an honest mistake,” said the sources.

They said that Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal were likely to be made as stand-in captain for Sunday’s game. The announcement is likely to be made on Saturday (today).

PCB had announced on late Friday that a player and an official of one of the teams taking part in the PSL 2021 had gone into isolation after they went out of bio-secure bubble and broke COVID-19 protocols.

The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols.

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble,” the board added.