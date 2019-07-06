Wahab Riaz dedicates world cup performance to father

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Speaking about the world cup 2019 journey, Wahab Riaz wrote an emotional note on Twitter and dedicated his performance to his father.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) Seasoned pacer Wahab Riaz has given exceptional performance in this world cup.

Fans and cricketers alike appreciated him for his performance.

Pakistan’s world cup journey came to an end after it thumped Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last World Cup group match on Friday but suffered a painful exit as New Zealand pipped them to a semi-final place on net run-rate.

“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,” he said.

“When I got the #CWC call I knew it was the opportunity I worked so hard for. Blessed to be around people who supported me until I got here. This one’s for you, Abbu,” he wrote.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's team needed to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international but a miracle win never looked remotely likely at a sun-drenched Lord's.

Pakistan's total of 315 for nine meant Bangladesh needed only eight runs to end the 1992 world champions' hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

Wahab even suffered from a fracture while fielding in a training session at Headingley last week. But Pakistan opted to retain him in the playing eleven against Afghanistan, hoping that the seasoned pacer will help lift them in the do-or-die encounter.

Wahab didn't disappoint as he took two key wickets to help Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227-9 and played an even important role with a 9-ball 15 that enabled Pakistan to win the match after a very tense run-chase.