Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of playing 11

(@fidahassanain)

The changes are possible as veteran pacer Mohammad Amir is facing hamstring issues which were also visible during the 2nd T20I against England.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1th, 2020) Pakistan team is likely to give chance to veteran pacer Wahab Riaz and batsman Haider Ali in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

The sources said Middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmad might make way for the young batsman Haider Ali.

The changes are likely to place because veteran pacer Mohammad Amir was facing hamstring issues which were also visible during the second T20I against England.

Riaz is likely to replace Amir so that the bowling attack could benefit from his experience.

Both Head Coach Misbahul Haq and Bowling Coach Waqar Younis both are facing huge pressure due to continuous losses.

Pakistan lost Test series against 1-0 and the same situation is with T20Is so far, with the last T20I match tonight. Likewise, Pakistan failed to defend a mammoth score in 2nd T20I against England which put the head coach and bowling coach under pressure.

After recent defeats in Test matches and T20, Misbahul Haq who is head coach and chief selector may lose one of his posts.