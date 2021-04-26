Wahab Riaz is disappointed for being ignored

(@fidahassanain)

The pacer says he is focusing on improvement after he was told by the chief selector that his bowling form is not upto the mark.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) Fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Monday expressed disappointment for being ignored just for one series.

Wahab Riaz said he might not be on the list of favorites and was sidelined from the national side. He expressed these views while talking to a local tv on Monday.

“Honestly, I was sidelined after just one series of New Zealand despite that I was top performer in home series against Zimbabwe, England and also before that,” said Wahab.

Talking about Pakistan’s bowling attack, Wahab Riaz sad that the current bowling attack lacked experience.

He said he and Mohammad Amir both had experience and had performed.

“The present bowling attack lacks experience. But I and Mohammad Amir both had experience and we had also performe,” he said.

The pacer said that it was up to them [selectors] if they really wanted to induct him. He revealed that chief selector Mohammad Amir asked him to work on his bowling.

“Cheif Selector has told me that my bowling form is not upto the mark. I’m working on it and you will see improvement,” he added.

Wahab is confident of making a comeback in the T20I series against England, scheduled in July 2021.