Wahab Riaz Is Out Of The Hundred Due To Back Niggle

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

Wahab Riaz is out of The Hundred due to back niggle    

The pacer has undergone an MRI test and will take five to ten days approximately to recover.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) Fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of The Hundred owing to back niggle.

The 3-year old would recover in 5-10 days approximately after underwent an MRI test.

He became only the fourth bowler to pick 4 or more wickets in an innings of The Hundred. He could not play against Oval Invincibles yesterday. He was part of the Trent Rockets and was made his debut against Welsh fires on August 6 where he bagged four wickets.

It may be mentioned here that

Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir are the only two Pakistanis playing England’s maiden ‘The Hundred’.

