Wahab Riaz Leaves Out Afridi From His PSL XI

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Wahab Riaz leaves out Afridi from his PSL XI

Pakistani pacer and Peshawar Zalmi Skipper Wahab Riaz has picked his Pakistan Super League (PSL) XI, without the flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi, in his team

Pakistani pacer and Peshawar Zalmi Skipper Wahab Riaz has picked his Pakistan Super League (PSL) XI, without the flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi, in his team.

Riaz, who included five all-rounders in his preferred XI, interestingly decided against including former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, in his team, as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Afridi has 39 wickets in 44 PSL matches and was also part of the Zalmi side, which won the title in 2017. Only Mohammad Nawaz (49) has more scalps than Afridi, in list of spinners with most wickets in the league.

The flamboyant all-rounder has hit 35 sixes and has a strike rate of over 158, during his PSL career so far.

Riaz opted for the opening combination of Zalmi's wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, who is the league's highest run-score, and Karachi Kings' Babar Azam.

Lahore Qalandars' opener Fakhar Zaman was slotted in at one-down.

The middle-order comprised of veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who play for Zalmi and Qalandars respectively.

All-rounders Mohammad Nawaz, Quetta Gladiators, Imad Wasim, Kings' skipper, were also part of the team, alongside Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan.

Riaz included himself, Kings' Mohammad Amir and Zalmi's Hasan Ali in the pace bowling department.Wahab Riaz all-time PSL XI includes Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

