Wahab Riaz Takes Indefinite Break From Red-ball Cricket

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:34 PM

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cricket

Pakistan's left-arm fast-bowler Wahab Riaz on Thursday confirmed he has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan's left-arm fast-bowler Wahab Riaz on Thursday confirmed he has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

Wahab Riaz said here: "After reviewing my past couple of years' performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket.

" "During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to access my fitness for the longer version of the game. At a stage I feel I cannot only return but also perform with the red-ball, I would make myself available," he added.

Wahab said, "The PCB had been trying to convince me to pursue my career with red-ball, but today I met them to convey my decision. I am grateful for their understanding and support."

