UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wahab Riaz Takes Indefinite Break From Red-ball Cricket

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:41 PM

Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cricket

Left-arm fast-bowler Wahab Riaz today confirmed he has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricke

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) Left-arm fast-bowler Wahab Riaz today confirmed he has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

Wahab Riaz said: “After reviewing my past couple of years’ performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket.

“During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to access my fitness for the longer version of the game. At a stage I feel I cannot only return but also perform with the red-ball, I would make myself available.

“The PCB had been trying to convince me to pursue my career with red-ball, but today I met them to convey my decision. I am grateful for their understanding and support.”

Related Topics

Cricket PCB Wahab Riaz From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

3 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

3 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

3 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.