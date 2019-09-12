Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from red-ball cricket

Left-arm fast-bowler Wahab Riaz today confirmed he has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricke

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) Left-arm fast-bowler Wahab Riaz today confirmed he has withdrawn from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

Wahab Riaz said: “After reviewing my past couple of years’ performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket.

“During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to access my fitness for the longer version of the game. At a stage I feel I cannot only return but also perform with the red-ball, I would make myself available.

“The PCB had been trying to convince me to pursue my career with red-ball, but today I met them to convey my decision. I am grateful for their understanding and support.”