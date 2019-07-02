UrduPoint.com
Wahab Riaz To Play Against Bangladesh Despite Injury

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 59 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:27 PM

Wahab Riaz to play against Bangladesh despite injury

Wahab continues to attend the team's training sessions in the lead up to Pakistan's last group match against Bangladesh at Lord's on July 5.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Seasoned pacer Wahab Riaz will play against Bangladesh in the world cup match despite suffering from a fractured finger.

Wahab continues to attend the team's training sessions in the lead up to Pakistan's last group match against Bangladesh at Lord's on July 5.

Pakistan spent Sunday traveling from Leeds to London, which is a five-hour journey by road. They had a rest day on Monday and will resume training on Tuesday at Lord's.

Wahab suffered from a fracture while fielding in a training session at Headingley on Tuesday.

But Pakistan opted to retain him in the playing eleven, hoping that the seasoned pacer will help lift them in the do-or-die encounter.

Wahab didn't disappoint as he took two key wickets to help Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227-9 and played an even important role with a 9-ball 15 that enabled Pakistan to win the match after a very tense run-chase.

The 34-year-old left-armer will bowl during some of the pre-match training sessions but is unlikely to attend the fielding drills in order to shield his fractured right hand from further aggravation.

