Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall to witness Sports board Punjab's Summer Camps of six games on Thursday.

Wahab Riaz visited badminton, wushu, taekwondo, self-defence, karate and gymnastics training camps and played wushu and badminton with young camp participants. He said that it was very pleasant feeling to play wushu and badminton with young players.

Wahab Riaz watched young camp participants taking part in training camps under the supervision of expert coaches and had group photographs with them. He also praised the training techniques of expert coaches and keen involvement of young participants.

Besides this, he has chit chat Advise with young male and female camp probables and their parents and enquired about the standard of training and facilities being provided to them during Summer Camps.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the mega Summer Camp is being organized to provide an opportunity to young players to keep themselves busy in healthy sports activities during their summer vacations.

He expressed his hope that several talented players would emerge from different games in this Summer Camp. Wahab Riaz said the prime objective of Summer Camps is to engage maximum school-going children in sports activities and provide them an opportunity to play multiple games under one roof. "This healthy practice will definitely develop the interest and passion of sports among the young generation" he added.

He said "Holding of Summer Camps is a useful development and we will try to continue this activity even after the resumption of academic activities in schools". Sports Board Punjab is providing best facilities to all players at Summer Camps, he said and added that the coaches are imparting top level training to young camp trainees.

The parents of the young school-going children lauded the facilities being provided to them during Summer Camp. They opined that this healthy activity should also continue after summer vacations.