Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and Katrina Kaif

(@Abdulla99267510)

Cricketer quotes Shoaib Akhtar’s statement while sharing story of friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and Katrina Kaif on TV

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) Former cricketer and Chief Selector Wahab Riaz shared an interesting story about the past friendship between former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

Wahab Riaz made this disclosure during show on a local private TV.

During the show, Wahab while responding to a question said, “Whenever I ask people which player exaggerates the most, everyone mentions Shoaib Akhtar. Do you have a story about this from the past? What would you say?”.

In response, Wahab Riaz shared an old story, saying, “Once, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, and I were all in Shoaib Akhtar's room in New Zealand, having a meal. The song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ was playing on tv at the time, and Shoaib told us, 'I have a good friendship with Katrina Kaif’,”.

Wahab explained that this was during the time when Shoaib Akhtar had returned from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India.

Shoaib had met Katrina because Salman Khan, who is also Shoaib's friend, might have facilitated the meeting.

The former cricketer added that upon hearing this, Mohammad Hafeez was taken aback. He paused while eating, folded his hands in front of Shoaib, and said, "Look at my hands, for God's sake, don’t lie."

Shoaib Akhtar responded, "Are you calling me a liar? I have met Katrina." After that, Shoaib kicked everyone out of the room, and our food went to waste. We had to go to a restaurant afterward to eat.

Wahab Riaz concluded by saying, "Shoaib Akhtar is an amazing personality. No one can ever get bored while being around him. Unfortunately, it was just a bad moment for Mohammad Hafeez when we were all kicked out."