- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and Katrina Kaif
Wahab Shares Interesting Story About Past Friendship Between Shoaib Akhtar And Katrina Kaif
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:07 PM
Cricketer quotes Shoaib Akhtar’s statement while sharing story of friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and Katrina Kaif on TV
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) Former cricketer and Chief Selector Wahab Riaz shared an interesting story about the past friendship between former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.
Wahab Riaz made this disclosure during show on a local private TV.
During the show, Wahab while responding to a question said, “Whenever I ask people which player exaggerates the most, everyone mentions Shoaib Akhtar. Do you have a story about this from the past? What would you say?”.
In response, Wahab Riaz shared an old story, saying, “Once, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, and I were all in Shoaib Akhtar's room in New Zealand, having a meal. The song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ was playing on tv at the time, and Shoaib told us, 'I have a good friendship with Katrina Kaif’,”.
Wahab explained that this was during the time when Shoaib Akhtar had returned from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India.
Shoaib had met Katrina because Salman Khan, who is also Shoaib's friend, might have facilitated the meeting.
The former cricketer added that upon hearing this, Mohammad Hafeez was taken aback. He paused while eating, folded his hands in front of Shoaib, and said, "Look at my hands, for God's sake, don’t lie."
Shoaib Akhtar responded, "Are you calling me a liar? I have met Katrina." After that, Shoaib kicked everyone out of the room, and our food went to waste. We had to go to a restaurant afterward to eat.
Wahab Riaz concluded by saying, "Shoaib Akhtar is an amazing personality. No one can ever get bored while being around him. Unfortunately, it was just a bad moment for Mohammad Hafeez when we were all kicked out."
Recent Stories
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
More Stories From Sports
-
Asjad,Awais qualified for knockout round of World 6 Red Snooker C'ship19 hours ago
-
Pakistan has a bright future in Special Olympics: Rebecca20 hours ago
-
Pakistan team gears up for Bhutan clash in SAFF U-17 C’ship20 hours ago
-
Shahzaib Rind receives heroic welcome after clinching world title22 hours ago
-
Shahzaib Rind receives heroic welcome after clinching world title2 days ago
-
Asjad, Awais victorious in World 6Red Snooker C’ship2 days ago
-
KSL to promote sports, Kashmir worldwide: Rana Sanaullah3 days ago
-
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October3 days ago
-
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan3 days ago
-
Combaxx Sports will continue its support for promotion of softball; Zubair Macha3 days ago
-
Chairman Gwadar Port Authority opens futsal ground3 days ago
-
Kompany, Alonso call for action on player workload amid strike talks3 days ago