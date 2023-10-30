Wahad, Mahmood guide their teams to reach q-finals in RMI Media Cricket League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Wahad Khan of PPC Shaheen and Mahmood of PPC Cobra guided their respective teams to reach to quarter-finals after responsible batting in the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing RMI Media cricket League being played here at Karnal Sher Khan sports Complex ground on Monday.

Wahid Khan was declared the best player of the match by scoring 37 runs including three towering sixes and two boundaries by grabbing two wickets as and played a key role in guiding his team to enter into quarter-finals while Mahmood Khan, who was declared outstanding batsman and man of the match with 38 runs including five boundaries.

On the fourth day of the ongoing RMI Media Cricket League, PPC Cobra and PPC Shaheen qualified for the next round while PPC Star also won their match. In the first pre-quarter-final played between Cobra and PPC United, Cobra team won by nine wickets.

PPC United scored 75 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 8 overs, in which Wasal Yousafzai scored 24 runs with three dashing boundaries. Shakeel was the leading scorer with 21 runs while Ahsan dismissed two players from Cobra side. Mahmood Khan was declared the outstanding batsman and man of the match with 38 runs while Rafat Ehsan scored another cracking 33 runs including five boundaries and one six.

In the second match, PPC Star defeated PPC Gladiator by 31 runs.

Star's team scored 137 for the loss of two wickets in which Zeeshan Liaquat scored 57 with three towering sixes and five boundaries all around the ground while Adil made another vital 29 runs including five boundaries. Zafar Iqbal dismissed two players on behalf of Gladiator.

In reply, the PPC Gladiator team scored 106 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in which Zafar Iqbal was the leading scorer who scored 23 runs with five boundaries. The third match was played between PPC Shaheen and PPC Bulls in which Shaheen won by 14 runs.

PPC Shaheen, batting first, scored 106 runs on the loss of four wickets in eight overs, in which Wahid Khan smashed 37 runs with elegant boundaries and three towering sixes and Asim Shiraz scored 21 runs. For PPC Bulls, Abbas and Qayyum Afridi got two wickets each.

In reply, the PPC Bulls team scored 92 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Wahid Khan was declared the best player of the match by scoring 37 runs besides claiming two wickets. Presidents of the Swat Press Club Shahzad Alam and Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik were the special guests. Secretary Sports Writers Association Shahid Afridi, Peshawar Press Club General Secretary Irfan Musazai, Khyber Union General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, Sports Committee Chairman Zafar Iqbal along with senior journalists were present.

APP/ijz