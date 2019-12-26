Wahid Garhi wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi title

Wahid Gari clinched the trophy after defeating Shakarpura by 30-25 in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi tournament, being played at Wahid Garhi village on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Wahid Gari clinched the trophy after defeating Shakarpura by 30-25 in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi tournament, being played at Wahid Garhi village on Thursday.

The event is being held to pay homage to Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

Kabaddi teams from the various villages around Peshawar took part.

The final was played between the teams of Wahid Garhi and Shaharpura village. A number of spectators including children, youngsters, were there to enjoy the final.

In these competitions the players of both teams showed excellent performances. However, after a stiff and thorny contest, the Garhi team won by a score of 30 in 25.

On the occasion, Secretary KP Kabaddi Association Syed Sultan Bari and Nazim Waliullah gave trophies to the players of both teams.