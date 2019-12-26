UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wahid Garhi Wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi Title

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:16 PM

Wahid Garhi wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi title

Wahid Gari clinched the trophy after defeating Shakarpura by 30-25 in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi tournament, being played at Wahid Garhi village on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Wahid Gari clinched the trophy after defeating Shakarpura by 30-25 in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi tournament, being played at Wahid Garhi village on Thursday.

The event is being held to pay homage to Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

Kabaddi teams from the various villages around Peshawar took part.

The final was played between the teams of Wahid Garhi and Shaharpura village. A number of spectators including children, youngsters, were there to enjoy the final.

In these competitions the players of both teams showed excellent performances. However, after a stiff and thorny contest, the Garhi team won by a score of 30 in 25.

On the occasion, Secretary KP Kabaddi Association Syed Sultan Bari and Nazim Waliullah gave trophies to the players of both teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Jinnah Kabaddi Bari Event From

Recent Stories

Sixty suspects among 2 proclaimed offenders arrest ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan Consulate officials visit Baacha Khan Marka ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Government Orders Internet Shutdown in Utta ..

4 minutes ago

Russia raids offices of Kremlin critic Navalny

10 minutes ago

Astroturf to be installed at Dring Stadium shortly ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.