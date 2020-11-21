Wahid Sports, Ghazi Sports to compete in final of Korangi Sports Festival shooting ball tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Wahid sports Shooting Ball Club Korangi and Ghazi Sports Shooting Ball Club Shah Faisal Colony would face each other in the final of the Korangi Sports Festival 2020 Shooting Ball Tournament.

Both clubs won the semi-finals played at Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday.

In the first match, the Wahid Sports Shooting Ball Club Korangi qualified for the final defeating Young Star Shooting Ball Club Korangi by 2-1 in a Best of Three.

Rizwan Ahmed, Abdullah, Mohsin Ali, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Shamim and Osama of the winner team Wahid Sports Shooting Ball Club played brilliantly.

In the second semi-final of the tournament, Ghazi Sports Shooting Ball Club Shah Faisal Colony won by 3-0 defeating its opponent United Sports Shooting Ball Club Shah Faisal Colony No. 5.

Arif Advocate and Waseem Abbas of Ghazi Sports played brilliantly and led their team to the final.

Former national Shooting Ball Player Qamar-ul-Islam Pyare and PWD Shooting Ball Team Coach Ijaz Ahmed were the referees in both the semi-finals.