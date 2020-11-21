UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wahid Sports, Ghazi Sports To Compete In Final Of Korangi Sports Festival Shooting Ball Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Wahid Sports, Ghazi Sports to compete in final of Korangi Sports Festival shooting ball tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Wahid sports Shooting Ball Club Korangi and Ghazi Sports Shooting Ball Club Shah Faisal Colony would face each other in the final of the Korangi Sports Festival 2020 Shooting Ball Tournament.

Both clubs won the semi-finals played at Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday.

In the first match, the Wahid Sports Shooting Ball Club Korangi qualified for the final defeating Young Star Shooting Ball Club Korangi by 2-1 in a Best of Three.

Rizwan Ahmed, Abdullah, Mohsin Ali, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Shamim and Osama of the winner team Wahid Sports Shooting Ball Club played brilliantly.

In the second semi-final of the tournament, Ghazi Sports Shooting Ball Club Shah Faisal Colony won by 3-0 defeating its opponent United Sports Shooting Ball Club Shah Faisal Colony No. 5.

Arif Advocate and Waseem Abbas of Ghazi Sports played brilliantly and led their team to the final.

Former national Shooting Ball Player Qamar-ul-Islam Pyare and PWD Shooting Ball Team Coach Ijaz Ahmed were the referees in both the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Sports Young Korangi Shah Faisal Ghazi Waseem Abbas 2020 Best Coach

Recent Stories

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

14 minutes ago

Customs seizes goods worth Rs. 50 million at Jinna ..

14 minutes ago

Afghanistan to Shut Universities During Winter Mon ..

14 minutes ago

118 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

14 minutes ago

Gold prices on Saturday

14 minutes ago

Sindh govt not to close educational intuitions in ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.