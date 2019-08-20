UrduPoint.com
Waleed Wins First-ever Blind Archery Competition

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:23 PM

Waleed wins first-ever Blind Archery competition

Waleed Aziz won the first-ever Blind Archery competition held at Sports Complex, Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Waleed Aziz won the first-ever Blind Archery competition held at sports Complex, Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The Blind Archery Competition was part of the preparations for the Andorra International Visually Impaired Archery Championship 2019. All selected players for the Championship took part in the event.

In 18 meter re-curve event, Waleed took first spot with 396 points while Tanveer Ahmed stood second with 374 points and Abdul Waheed was third with 300 points.

District Officer Sports Rawalpindi Shams Toheed Abassi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking about the Andorra International Visually Impaired Archery Championship 2019, to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30, he said we had been going through intensive training at Sports Complex, Rawalpindi.

"A 15-day Blind Archery training camp was organized for the preparation of International Visually Impaired Archery 2019," he told APP.

Tanveer said he along with Waleed Aziz, Abdul Waheed would feature in the mega event while Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Waqas would accompany the team, as coach and manager, respectively.

"Teams from France, United Kingdom, USA, Spain, Andorra, Italy and Ukraine have confirmed their participation in the International Visually Impaired Archery," he said.

