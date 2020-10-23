UrduPoint.com
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones 'fortunate' Ahead Of 148th Test Appearance Feat

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:56 PM

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones 'fortunate' ahead of 148th Test appearance feat

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said he realised how lucky he was to equal Richie McCaw's Test cap record in Saturday's Six Nations warm-up against France in Paris

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said he realised how lucky he was to equal Richie McCaw's Test cap record in Saturday's Six Nations warm-up against France in Paris.

Jones, 35, who will make his 148th Test appearance after also representing the British and Irish Lions, having made his debut in 2006, remained modest about the feat.

"I'm very fortunate again to pull on the red of Wales. I'm probably past the days of looking back," second row Jones said at the eve-of-match press conference.

"It's very easy to say no, you're tired, and be profound but for me I've got less years ahead of me than I have behind me and that's why I've still got the hunger," he added.

Jones' side return to action this weekend after a seven-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic which has postponed the final round of the Six Nations, when they host Scotland, until next Saturday.

"Irrelevant of what level you play at whether you're at mini rugby or professional, we've all seen and heard how much people have missed professional sport not just rugby," he said.

"As someone who is very fortunate to wear the red of Wales I'm no different."

