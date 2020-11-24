UrduPoint.com
Wales 'blow' As Injured Moriarty Leaves Nations Cup Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:58 PM

Wales 'blow' as injured Moriarty leaves Nations Cup squad

Wales have released Ross Moriarty from their Autumn Nations Cup squad as he struggles to recover from an ankle injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Wales have released Ross Moriarty from their Autumn Nations Cup squad as he struggles to recover from an ankle injury.

Moriarty had not featured in the Nations Cup because of his nagging injury.

The Dragons back-row forward, who has won 45 caps, will miss Wales' final two games against England on Saturday and an as yet undecided opponent on December 5.

"It is a blow with Ross. We were hoping he was going to be okay for the latter games, but sadly that's not to be the case," Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said on Tuesday.

"He has been a big player for us over a long period of time. It is what it is and hopefully he will get himself right for the Six Nations when that comes around." Wales flanker Justin Tipuric suffered a head knock during the victory over Georgia three days ago, but could return to face England.

"Tips is going through his protocols, as you normally would after a head injury," Jenkins said.

"It was a pretty heavy knock on Saturday, but he seems pretty good, and we will see how he goes for the rest of the week."

More Stories From Sports

