Open Menu

Wales Boost As Veteran Faletau To Face Fiji

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 08, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Wales boost as veteran Faletau to face Fiji

Veteran Taulupe Faletau has recovered from injury handing Wales a boost ahead of their tricky Rugby World Cup Pool C opener against Fiji on Sunday in Bordeaux

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Veteran Taulupe Faletau has recovered from injury handing Wales a boost ahead of their tricky Rugby World Cup Pool C opener against Fiji on Sunday in Bordeaux.

The 32-year-old No 8 will win his 101st cap, but first since the Six Nations as a calf injury ruled him out of their warm-up matches.

Jac Morgan, who will captain the side, and Aaron Wainwright join Faletau in the back row.

However, Morgan's co-captain Dewi Lake does not feature in matchday 23. Lake suffered a knee injury during Wales's defeat to England at Twickenham last month.

The 24-year-old hooker declared himself fit earlier in the week but head coach Warren Gatland said the game came too quick to risk him.

"The medical team has done a fantastic job getting Dewi back to full fitness," said Gatland.

"He has not had as much training under his belt as the other hookers since he picked up that knock to his knee, so Ryan Elias and Elliot Dee are selected for us for this game.

" Wales famously lost to Fiji in the 2007 World Cup in France to exit at the pool stage, a result that ushered in Gatland for his first spell in charge.

The New Zealander sensationally returned to the job, replacing the sacked Wayne Pivac late last year, but results have been mixed.

Fiji will come in on the back of a historic win over England and with Australia and Georgia also in their pool a loss for either side on Sunday would leave them with much to do to reach the quarter-finals.

Wales team to play Fiji in Rugby World Cup Pool C match in Bordeaux on Sunday (kick-off: 1900GMT): Team (15-1): Liam Williams; Louis Rees Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Taulupe Faletau; Jac Morgan (capt), Aaron Wainwright; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

Related Topics

World Australia France Job Biggar Bordeaux George Dillon Wales Wainwright Georgia Fiji Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

RTA hits new milestone with 16.8 million maintenan ..

RTA hits new milestone with 16.8 million maintenance hours devoted to Dubai Metr ..

5 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

6 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara visits Kaghan Police Station to address ..

DIG Hazara visits Kaghan Police Station to address security issues

4 minutes ago
 Debt-ridden Zambia's leader to visit top creditor ..

Debt-ridden Zambia's leader to visit top creditor China

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2023

1 minute ago
 KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, ..

KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, outcomes

3 minutes ago
Food authority seals two grinding units for not mi ..

Food authority seals two grinding units for not mixing iodine in salt

3 minutes ago
 CM praises arrangements for urs, chehlum events

CM praises arrangements for urs, chehlum events

3 minutes ago
 SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

3 minutes ago
 Major action of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawa ..

Major action of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar

3 minutes ago
 Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vie ..

Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vietnam

10 minutes ago
 HESCO crackdown against illegal connections, 3800 ..

HESCO crackdown against illegal connections, 3800 disconnected, dues of 27.2 mil ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports