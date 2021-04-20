UrduPoint.com
Wales Captain Alun Wyn Jones Extends Contract

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones announced on Tuesday that he has signed a one-year contract extension with the Welsh Rugby Union and Pro 14 side Ospreys

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones announced on Tuesday that he has signed a one-year contract extension with the Welsh Rugby Union and Pro 14 side Ospreys.

Jones, 35, led Wales to the Six Nations title last month and is favourite to skipper the British and Irish Lions in South Africa on their 2021 tour.

Writing on his Instagram account, Jones said: "Earlier this year, I extended my contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys. I am really pleased to have done so and to continue my career with my region.

"In these very different times off the field and with rugby the focus on the field, I didn't feel the time was right to announce when I put pen to paper, but I am very pleased to extend my current contract for another year.

" Jones has made a world-record 157 Test match appearances for Wales and the Lions.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: "I am delighted that Alun's contract extension has been announced in what is huge news for the game in Wales.

"Alun will go down as one of the greatest players of all time, but he is still at the top of the game, performing and winning, and he deserves the contract extension. He is an important part of our future."

