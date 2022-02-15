Wales centre Haloholo gets chance to prove England fitness

Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo has been given a chance to prove his match fitness ahead of next week's Six Nations trip to England by being released for club duty, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo has been given a chance to prove his match fitness ahead of next week's Six Nations trip to England by being released for club duty, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Halaholo, hampered by a hamstring strain, was not involved in Wales' opening two Six Nations games against Ireland and Scotland.

But with the Championship in a fallow week, 31-year-old Halaholo is among six players released from the Test squad by coach Wayne Pivac for this weekend's United Rugby Championship fixtures.

The nine-times capped Halaholo's Cardiff colleagues Rhys Carre and James Ratti are also available for Friday's game with Zebre Parma.

Ospreys' Gareth Anscombe can feature against Leinster on Saturday, when Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy will be available to face Connacht and Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts could play against the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday.

All the released players are set to rejoin the set-up after their regions' matches.

Six Nations champions Wales will head to Twickenham on February 26 fifth in the table after bouncing back from a 29-7 defeat by Ireland in Dublin with last Saturday's 20-17 win at home to Scotland.

England are second in the standings, behind unbeaten leaders France after following a Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland with an overwhelming 33-0 victory against Italy in Rome.