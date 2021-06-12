UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wales Come Back To Hold Switzerland In Euro 2020 Opener

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:14 PM

Wales come back to hold Switzerland in Euro 2020 opener

A header from the towering Kieffer Moore allowed Wales to come from behind and draw 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 Group A game in Baku on Saturday

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A header from the towering Kieffer Moore allowed Wales to come from behind and draw 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 Group A game in Baku on Saturday.

Moore headed home in the 74th minute to cancel out Breel Embolo's headed opener at the other end, which had come just after half-time.

The draw comes after Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the same group in the tournament's opening match in Rome on Friday.

Related Topics

Turkey Baku Rome Same Wales Italy Switzerland Euro 2020 From

Recent Stories

President of Global Council for Tolerance meets Iv ..

2 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Security Council seat culmination of le ..

1 hour ago

Elected membership of UN Security Council global r ..

1 hour ago

Wind leads line for Denmark in Euro 2020 opener wi ..

4 seconds ago

New Zealand's Henry leaves England reeling in seco ..

5 seconds ago

Denmark v Finland Euro 2020 starting line-ups

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.