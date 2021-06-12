Wales come back to hold Switzerland in Euro 2020 opener

A header from the towering Kieffer Moore allowed Wales to come from behind and draw 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 Group A game in Baku on Saturday

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A header from the towering Kieffer Moore allowed Wales to come from behind and draw 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 Group A game in Baku on Saturday.

Moore headed home in the 74th minute to cancel out Breel Embolo's headed opener at the other end, which had come just after half-time.

The draw comes after Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the same group in the tournament's opening match in Rome on Friday.