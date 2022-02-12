Wales edge Scotland 20-17 in Six Nations

Dan Biggar's drop-goal 10 minutes from time proved decisive as Wales revived their Six Nations title defence with a 20-17 win over Scotland at the Principality Stadium on Saturday

Dan Biggar's drop-goal 10 minutes from time proved decisive as Wales revived their Six Nations title defence with a 20-17 win over Scotland at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Fly-half Biggar, in his 100th international appearance, kicked 15 points in a match where Wales' only other score came from prop Tomas Francis try as the reigning champions bounced back from their opening 29-7 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Defeat meant Scotland's 20-year-wait for a win in Cardiff continued after they arrived in the Welsh capital following a 20-17 victory over England at Murrayfield.