Wales Edge Scotland 20-17 In Six Nations

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Dan Biggar's drop-goal 10 minutes from time proved decisive as Wales revived their Six Nations title defence with a 20-17 win over Scotland at the Principality Stadium on Saturday

Fly-half Biggar, in his 100th international appearance, kicked 15 points in a match where Wales' only other score came from prop Tomas Francis try as the reigning champions bounced back from their opening 29-7 loss to Ireland in Dublin.

Defeat meant Scotland's 20-year-wait for a win in Cardiff continued after they arrived in the Welsh capital following a 20-17 victory over England at Murrayfield.

