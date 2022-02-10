UrduPoint.com

Wales Flanker Morgan To Make Test Debut Against Scotland

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Wales flanker Morgan to make Test debut against Scotland

Jac Morgan is set to make his Wales debut after being named in the Six Nations champions' starting XV to face Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Jac Morgan is set to make his Wales debut after being named in the Six Nations champions' starting XV to face Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 22-year-old replaces Ellis Jenkins and lines up at openside flanker in a reshaped back-row. Ross Moriarty starts at No. 8 instead of Aaron Wainwright, with Taine Basham on the blindside.

An injury-hit Wales were repeatedly overpowered as they launched their title defence with a lacklustre 29-7 loss away to Ireland in Dublin last weekend, with coach Wayne Pivac looking to Morgan to bolster the pack.

"Jac Morgan comes in for his debut," said Pivac after naming his team Thursday.

"He is someone that has really impressed us in training," the New Zealander added. "He has worked very, very hard, he gives us a lot of physicality and he is very good over the ball." Pivac has also given wing Alex Cuthbert a first Six Nations appearance in five years, in preference to Johnny McNicholl, following a 29-7 loss away to Ireland in their tournament opener.

But Cuthbert's fellow wing Josh Adams, who struggled after being selected at outside centre, has been ruled out because of a calf muscle injury, with Owen Watkin taking over at No.

13.

Fly-half and captain Dan Biggar is set to make his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Jonathan Davies will achieve the same feat if the centre features off the bench.

"To get 100 Test matches in total for any player from any country, it's just a magnificent achievement," said Pivac.

"It shows the hard work and dedication they have put in and the sacrifice they have made over a number of years to get to this stage." Scotland have not won in Cardiff for 20 years but they will arrive at the Principality Stadium in buoyant mood after starting their Six Nations campaign with a 20-17 win at home to England.

"We expect Scotland to come down full of confidence," said Pivac. "Across the board, they are a very competitive and committed side that throws everything at every play." Wales (15-1) Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Ross Moriarty, Jac Morgan, Taine Basham; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Wyn JonesReplacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Aaron Wainwright, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Jonathan DaviesCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

Related Topics

Biggar Dublin Same Cardiff Dillon Wales Wainwright Ireland From Coach

Recent Stories

14 new Omicron cases detected in KP

14 new Omicron cases detected in KP

1 minute ago
 Encourage youth to take benefit of 'Kamyab Jawan P ..

Encourage youth to take benefit of 'Kamyab Jawan Program': Dar

1 minute ago
 Traffic police check 13810 vehicles, collect tax o ..

Traffic police check 13810 vehicles, collect tax of Rs. 14 million

1 minute ago
 Prisoners' facilitation focus of jail reforms: DIG ..

Prisoners' facilitation focus of jail reforms: DIG

1 minute ago
 Stoltenberg to Visit Romania on Friday, Meet With ..

Stoltenberg to Visit Romania on Friday, Meet With President Iohannis - NATO

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Says Relying on IOC in Issue of Russian Fi ..

Kremlin Says Relying on IOC in Issue of Russian Figure Skater Valieva's Drug Tes ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>