UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wales Great Jones Sets New Test Appearance Record

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Wales great Jones sets new Test appearance record

Alun Wyn Jones became the most-capped player in rugby union history when he led Wales out in their Six Nations international against Scotland at Llanelli on Saturday

Llanelli, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Alun Wyn Jones became the most-capped player in rugby union history when he led Wales out in their Six Nations international against Scotland at Llanelli on Saturday.

Wales captain Jones was appearing in his 149th Test, a tally that includes nine internationals for the British and Irish Lions.

The 35-year-old lock has taken sole possession of a record he had shared with 148-times capped retired New Zealand World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw.

It is a testament to the endurance of both Jones and former flanker McCaw that they have played so many Tests while carrying out physically demanding roles in the pack.

Swansea-born Jones made his debut away to Argentina in Puerto Madryn back in June 2006.

He has since won three Six Nations Grand Slams with Wales and represented the Lions on three tours.

But the second-row played down his achievement on Friday, saying: "I have been fortunate to have the opportunity.

"I am just conscious who I do it for, what I do it for, and where I am from, and I will treat Saturday in the same vein.

" Asked about the extra attention that had comes his way this week, Jones said: "I'm slightly uncomfortable with it and I don't particularly like it. It does feel like a sideshow to be honest.

"I want to get out and play, get the performance we need. I am hugely flattered, but ultimately it is words and the game will move on next week and that'll be that focus," he added, with Wales bidding to end a run of four successive losses by beating Scotland in their coronavirus-delayed finale to this year's Six Nations.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac paid tribute to Jones after naming his team on Thursday by saying: "He not only leads by example in the games but in training, he's magnificent in the way he carries himself." The New Zealander added that Jones was in such good shape there was "no reason" he will not play in a fifth World Cup in 2023 in France.

Meanwhile Warren Gatland, the former Wales turned Lions coach, said this week that there was no telling where Jones would take the appearance record before he eventually retired.

"He's going to set the bar incredibly high. How long can he go on for? Maybe another 10 or 20 caps."

Related Topics

World France Puerto Madryn Tours Same Wales Ireland Argentina June From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Smart lockdown to be imposed in areas where corona ..

2 minutes ago

Rescuers race to find Turkey quake survivors, 30 d ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of child murder

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles demise of Kashif Abbasi's ..

4 minutes ago

US forces free American hostage in Nigeria

4 minutes ago

New gate inaugurated in Punjab University

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.