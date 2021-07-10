UrduPoint.com
Wales Held To Draw By 14-man Argentina

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:37 PM

Wales were forced to settle for a draw against 14-man Argentina on Saturday after a tense encounter in Cardiff finished 20-20

Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia was sent off for a dangerous high challenge on Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy just before the half-hour at the Principality Stadium.

But Argentina led until eight minutes from time before they were undone by substitute scrum-half Tomos Williams's try that his fellow replacement Jarrod Evans converted.

Evans missed a long-range penalty to win it for the Welsh in the closing seconds.

Wales, missing 10 players on British and Irish Lions duty in South Africa, produced a battling display against a team that beat New Zealand and drew twice with Australia last year.

But there will also be a sense of frustration that they could not capitalise on Argentina's indiscipline ahead of another meeting again in Cardiff next Saturday.

The game had been due to take place in South America, but the coronavirus pandemic meant it was switched to Wales, with Argentina as the home side.

Nicolas Sanchez opened the scoring with a penalty for Argentina before Callum Sheedy found the target with a penalty from close range to level things up.

Wales suffered a blow when Aaron Wainwright's afternoon ended early in the second quarter.

The Dragons forward departed injured, replaced by Josh Turnbull, but Wales continued to show plenty of attacking verve before Sheedy kicked a second successful penalty.

The Pumas had plenty of possession but suffered an injury setback when wing Santiago Carreras was forced off.

Referee Matthew Carley then lost his patience following the latest in a series of collapsed scrums, sin-binning Wales prop Dillon Lewis and the tighthead's opposite number, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

