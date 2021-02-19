Wales prop Lewis out of Six Nations

Wales prop Dillon Lewis will play no part in this year's Six Nations Championship after being released from coach Wayne Pivac's squad on Friday with a neck injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Wales prop Dillon Lewis will play no part in this year's Six Nations Championship after being released from coach Wayne Pivac's squad on Friday with a neck injury.

The 25-year-old Cardiff Blues tighthead, who won the last of his 28 caps against Scotland at Llanelli in October, has been replaced by uncapped Sale front row WillGriff John, for Wales' remaining Championship games against England, Italy and France.

The 28-year-old John was included in the starting XV to play Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations in Cardiff but that match was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales have defeated Ireland and Scotland in their opening two matches of this year's edition, with both of their opponents having had a player sent off.

And they will win the Triple Crown if they beat reigning Six Nations champions England in at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on February 27.