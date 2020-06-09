Wales Rally GB cancelled due to virus

The Wales Rally GB has been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Wales Rally GB has been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Tuesday.

This year's event had been due to take place from October 29 to November 1 as the penultimate round on the 2020 World Rally Championship (WRC) schedule.

Continued concerns over COVID-19 and the current restrictions on large-scale gatherings and international travel prompted the decision.

It is the fifth leg of the championship to be cancelled as a result of the global health crisis.

David Richards, chairman of Rally GB organiser Motorsport UK, said: "This is not a decision that we have taken lightly but, in close consultation with our chief funding partner the Welsh government, it is sadly one we are obliged to make in light of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

"This is not the appropriate time for us to be planning for and promoting an event that brings tens of thousands of visitors, many from outside the country, into rural Welsh communities."The WRC season has been badly disrupted by the virus, with stops in Argentina and Italy postponed in addition to the cancellations.