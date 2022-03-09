UrduPoint.com

Wales Recall Centre Davies, Navidi For France

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 09, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named Josh Navidi at openside flanker for the Six Nations match against France in Cardiff on Friday, while also handing a return to veteran centre Jonathan Davies

Navidi only returned to the squad earlier this week following injury, and the Test at the Principality Stadium will be his first for Wales since facing the French in last year's Six Nations.

Seb Davies is selected at blind-side flanker as Taine Basham is dropped and Ross Moriarty moved to the bench, No 8 Taulupe Faletau completing the back row.

"Josh is a fantastic player and has played well for us in the past," said Pivac.

"He's come back before straight back into the side so having 80 minutes under his belt for Cardiff we think that's enough for him and we look forward to him being back out there bringing that experience.

"He's a very good player and has played at this level on many occasions so that's going to be great for us." In other changes, Gareth Thomas is given a run-on start ahead of Wyn Jones at loosehead prop, joining hooker Ryan Elias and tighthead Tomas Francis in the front row.

Will Rowlands and Adam Beard continue in the second row.

Wales' back three remains unchanged with Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert selected on the wings and Liam Williams named at fullback.

But Nick Tompkins was not considered after being concussed in a club match for Saracens, meaning Jonathan Davies slips in alongside Owen Watkin in midfield.

Dan Biggar skippers the side from fly-half, with Tomos Williams at scrum half.

Among the replacements Dillon Lewis returns as tighthead cover and Louis Rees-Zammit is also named.

Wyn Jones, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Moriarty are the other forward replacements. Kieran Hardy and Gareth Anscombe provide half back cover.

Wales (15-1) Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Josh Navidi, Seb Davies; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Gareth ThomasReplacements: Dewi Lake, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Louis Rees-ZammitCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

