Wales rugby star Rees-Zammit makes shock NFL switch

Louis Rees-Zammit made the shock decision to leave Gloucester with immediate effect on Tuesday as the Wales rugby union star "pursues his dream" of a career in American Football

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Louis Rees-Zammit made the shock decision to leave Gloucester with immediate effect on Tuesday as the Wales rugby union star "pursues his dream" of a career in American Football.

Rees-Zammit's bombshell move came on the day Wales head coach Warren Gatland unveiled his squad for the forthcoming Six Nations tournament.

The 22-year-old had emerged as one of rugby's brightest young talents, excelling for Gloucester, Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

But Rees-Zammit has opted to turn his back on rugby in favour of a potentially lucrative career in America's National Football League.

He will leave for Florida this week to begin the 'International Pathway Program' that allows athletes based outside the United States to earn a career in the NFL.

"Gloucester Rugby have agreed to release winger Louis Rees-Zammit with immediate effect to enable the 22-year-old to pursue his dream of playing in the National Football League," a statement from the English Premiership club said.

"The Welsh international has accepted an invitation to join the NFL International Player Pathway, which provides elite athletes from around the world with an opportunity to earn a place on an NFL roster."

Rees-Zammit, who has been capped 32 times for Wales, said the opportunity to chase his NFL dream was too good to turn down.

"I have had the incredible honour of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I've never taken for granted," he said.

"Opting to step away from international rugby on the eve of the Six Nations has been a painstaking decision, but I am extremely excited to take up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue a new challenge.

"I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don't come around very often."