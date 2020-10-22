UrduPoint.com
Wales Skipper Jones To Equal Test Record Against France

2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:28 PM

Wales skipper Jones to equal Test record against France

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is set to equal the Test appearance world record after being named on Thursday to skipper his side away to France this weekend

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is set to equal the Test appearance world record after being named on Thursday to skipper his side away to France this weekend.

The lock will make his 148th international appearance (including nine for the British and Irish Lions) in Paris on Saturday to draw level with New Zealand's Richie McCaw.

This match will serve as a warm-up for both sides' delayed Six Nations finales, with Wales welcoming Scotland to Llanelli next weekend and France facing Ireland in fixtures postponed by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales (15-1)Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Cory Hill; Samson Lee, Ryan Elias, Rhys CarreReplacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, James Davies, Gareth Davies, Rhys Patchell, Louis Rees-Zammit

