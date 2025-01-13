Wales Squad For Six Nations Rugby
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2025 | 11:51 PM
Wales' 34-man squad announced Monday for the 2025 Six Nations Championship
Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Wales' 34-man squad announced Monday for the 2025 Six Nations Championship:
Backs (15): Josh Adams, Ellis Bevan, Dan Edwards, Josh Hathaway, Eddie James, Ellis Mee, Blair Murray, Joe Roberts, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams, Rhodri Williams, Tomos Williams
Forwards (19): Keiron Assiratti, James Botham, Elliot Dee, Taulupe Faletau, Dafydd Jenkins, WillGriff John, Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Jac Morgan (capt), Sam Parry, Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright, Teddy Williams
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
