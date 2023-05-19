Wales suffer double blow as Jones and Tipuric retire before World Cup

Wales were hit by a dramatic double blow on Friday as Alun Wyn Jones, the world's most-capped international, and fellow senior forward Justin Tipuric both announced their retirement from Test duty just four months before the side's Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Wales were hit by a dramatic double blow on Friday as Alun Wyn Jones, the world's most-capped international, and fellow senior forward Justin Tipuric both announced their retirement from Test duty just four months before the side's Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux.

Jones, a 37-year-old lock, made 170 international appearances, including 158 for Wales and 12 for the British and Irish Lions in a 17-year Test career.

"Having been selected in this year's preliminary Rugby World Cup squad, and after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union), I have decided to step away from the international game," said Jones in a statement on his Instagram page.

"So, after 17 years, I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats." Jones's decision was made public less than an hour after flanker Tipuric, a veteran of 93 Tests, said he too was quitting the international game despite having also been named in Wales coach Warren Gatland's preliminary 54-man squad for the World Cup in France.

"During the off season I've had time to reflect on my career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby," Tipuric said in a statement.

"It has been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories."