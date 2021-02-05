UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wales Team To Play Ireland In Six Nations

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:16 PM

Wales team to play Ireland in Six Nations

Wales team to play Ireland in their opening Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Wales team to play Ireland in their opening Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Sunday (1500 GMT): Wales (15-1) Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn JonesReplacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Nick TompkinsCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

Related Topics

Biggar Leon George Cardiff Wales Ireland Sunday

Recent Stories

Kashmir Day Rally highlights Indian atrocities in ..

5 minutes ago

Bowlers revive West Indies in Bangladesh Test

5 minutes ago

Germany welcomes US troop withdrawal freeze, says ..

5 minutes ago

Zambia seeks restructuring under G20 debt suspensi ..

5 minutes ago

EU's Borrell hails Russian vaccine as 'good news f ..

9 minutes ago

NA Deputy Speaker calls on Prime Minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.