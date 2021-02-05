Wales team to play Ireland in Six Nations

Wales team to play Ireland in their opening Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Wales team to play Ireland in their opening Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Sunday (1500 GMT): Wales (15-1) Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate; Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Wyn JonesReplacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Nick TompkinsCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)